Lois Cammack, Platteville, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Cassville Cemetery, Cassville, Wis.
Judith A. Clark, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 1 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the
funeral home.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Ray R. Iverson, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crema-tory, Lancaster, Wis. Visita-tion: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Lucina C. Kerper Morris, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, St. Boni-
face Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Karen M. Kloser, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Lois T. Leibfried, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Jerald Nagel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. today, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Geraldine A. Oliver, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Raymond J. Sadler, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Donald R. Sheldon, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Douglas A. Vondra, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.