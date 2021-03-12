Eleanor McGrath, 92, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
Eleanor McGrath, 92, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.