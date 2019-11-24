BENTON, Wis. — Suzzanne M. Monahan, 55, of rural Benton, Wis., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at UW-Hospitals in Madison, Wis., surrounded by her family.
She was born in Dubuque on January 11, 1964, the daughter of Harvey and Marianne (Ohl) Frederick. Suzy graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School in 1982 and later from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, Wis. Suzy married Timothy E. Monahan on March 17, 2000, in Galena, Ill. She grew up in Dubuque, and later moved to Benton. For the past 21 years, Suzy worked at Lactalis Cheese in Belmont, Wis.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; their children, Marianne Monahan, of rural Benton, and Casey Monahan and Paige Monahan, both of Shullsburg, Wis.; and four grandchildren, Aubrie, Asher, Aric and Khloe Monahan; siblings, Terry Frederick and Shari Frederick, both of Dubuque, Lori (Rick) Stumpf, of Peosta, Iowa, and Tammy (Dennis) Lange, of Benton; her mother and father-in-law, Keith and Nancy Monahan, of Shullsburg; two brothers-in-law, Tony (Penny) Monahan, of Argyle, Wis., and Ted Monahan of Fond du Lac, Wis.; and her sister-in-law, Traci (John) Hardyman, of Farmington, Minn.
Suzy loved spending time with her family, especially fishing and camping with her grandchildren. She always looked forward to a good game of euchre, watching her Hallmark movies, singing karaoke and curling up with a good book. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A family remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November, 26, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 344 N. Judgment Street, in Shullsburg, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Reverend Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, also at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express special thanks to her close friend, Susan Gengler, for her friendship and caring support over the years, as well as Dr. Engleman and staff, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and Dr. Al-Niaimi and UW-Hospitals staff in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Suzy’s name.