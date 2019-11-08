Evan J. Berning, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Darlene E. Berzle, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 2001 Saint Joseph St. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Leila A. Brink, Benton, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Donald L. Cliff, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster.
Robert E. Connolly, Dubuque — Private services: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Windsor Park Retirement Apartments, 801 Davis St. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex.
Virgil L. Gaul, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gary J. Heinricy, La Motte — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, St. Joseph Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
James Jensen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Clarence D. Miles, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, 1795 Jackson St.
Deborah S. Morehouse, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Motsch, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Richard N. Osterhaus, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville.
David L. Sturmer, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Jayne A. Zehentner, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, until time of services at the church.