EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Daniel R. Hefel, 68, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on February 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Funeral service for Dan will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Father Peter Snieg officiating. Family and friends may visit after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until time of service.
Dan was born on March 10, 1951, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Harold and Lorraine (Dix) Hefel. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1969. He married Kathleen Maus, the love of his life, on September 28, 1973, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.
Dan worked for John Deere Dubuque Works for 31 years retiring in 2002. He best enjoyed his time with his wife, whether it be enjoying their rides through Eagle Point Park, down by the Mississippi River or relaxing together at home. Family was most important to Dan; his children meant the world to him. He always loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His bond with his siblings remained very strong and he always cherished their company. Dan’s quick-witted sense of humor and generosity never ceased, he always put others before himself. He was an avid NASCAR and baseball fan following the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. His love of baseball led him to coach little league baseball for many years.
Dan is survived by his devoted children, Jolene (Jason) Timmerman, Nicole Hefel, Danielle (Mike) McGurn, and Brian Hefel and special granddaughter, Samantha Fries; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Timmerman, Kristin and Abigail Fries, Annika Hefel and Peityn McGurn; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Journey and Laklynn; siblings, Richard (Mary Ann) Hefel, Donna (Vern) Husemann, Marvin Hefel, Eldon (Janet) Hefel, Laurinda Hefel, OSF, Delaine (Joe) Gartner, Doris (Terry) Gartner, Russ (Chris) Hefel, and Debbie (Richard) Folk; his in-laws, Mike Maus, Luann (Steve) Hurst, Peggy (Mark) Bagstad, and Billy (Angie) Maus; along with many nieces and nephews.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathy; siblings, Dixie and Jerry Rapp, Eileen Hefel, and Hal and Judy Hefel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
A very special thank-you to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, ACS Hope Lodge and the 5th Floor Medical Unit at Finley Hospital for all their wonderful care. Also, to his sister Debbie, who served as caregiver in his final days.