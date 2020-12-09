CASCADE, Iowa — Ronald G. “Ron” Kurt, 84, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
A private family visitation for Ron will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ron at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, masks are required. Anyone that wishes to send a memorial can address it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Ronald Kurt family, P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
Ron was born April 25, 1936, in Monticello, Iowa, son of George and Barbara (Weber) Kurt. He received his education in the former St. Mary’s school in Cascade. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
On February 8, 1969, he was united in marriage to Patricia Willis at Ludmila’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area. Ron was an outstanding father and farmer, he truly enjoyed working with his hands and with his livestock, until his retirement in 2008 when they moved to Cascade.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930, and a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia Kurt, of Cascade; three sons, Jeff (Ann) Kurt, of Fairmont, MN, Doug Kurt, of Cascade and Mark Kurt (& Jon Donesa), of Chapel Hill, NC; three grandchildren, Tyler, Avery and Alayna Kurt; and a sister-in-law, Larita Kurt, of Monticello.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Brian Kurt, on May 4, 1997; his siblings, Ralph (Lorraine) Kurt, Sr. Lucy Kurt, Rev. Allan J. Kurt, Wilma (Clifford) Priebe, Karl “Butch” Kurt and Steve Kurt in infancy.
