Kitty A. (Mueller) Cavanaugh, 76, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 13, 2021, peacefully at Manor Care Health Services, Dubuque, IA.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., where the rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Facemasks are required per CDC guidelines.
The funeral service for Kitty will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque.
Mrs. Cavanaugh was a self-employed antique business co-owner with her late husband, David. She traveled and lived in many states operating antique shops before semi-retirement in 2003.
She was born on August 31, 1945, in Clinton, Iowa; daughter of Joseph H. Mueller and Isabelle B. (Brown) Mueller. She married David J. Cavanaugh on April 23, 1966.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection and former member of the singles club and red hat society. Her favorite pastime was country and ballroom dancing. She had a loyal and heartfelt companionship with many of her pet dogs. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends in a game of euchre, especially when she got together with her sisters in their homes. Although Kitty is not physically here anymore, her energetic Irish wit and humor will be forever in our hearts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four sisters; Patricia (James) Sievers of Hazel Green, WI., Kathleen (Fritz) Tuchel of Cedar Rapids, IA., Cheryl Wirth of Coralville, IA., and Constance (Denny) Cheung of Foster City, CA. Also surviving are three step-children; Steve (Ginny) Cavanaugh of East Dubuque, IL., Brian (Denise) Cavanaugh of Dubuque, IA., and Rebecca (Francesco) Indrio of Oakland, CA., and many great step-children, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Cavanaugh, her parents, Isabelle B. (Brown) and Joseph H. Mueller, her sister, Janice (Mueller) Grotjohn, and a brother Steven, who died in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002 and/or Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Konz, M.D. and Dr. Darcy Putz, M.D. and their staff at Grand River Medical Group. A special thanks to Manor Care and Hospice for their care and support. We appreciate the love and moral support from family and friends.