Randall “Randy” Emil Hantelmann 59, of Dubuque, passed away early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, following a sudden illness.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the service.
Randy was born December 21, 1959, in New Haven, CT, to Richard and Helen (Walters) Hantelmann. In 1978, Randy graduated from Hempstead and moved to Denver, where he worked in the hotel industry before going to study at UW-Stout in 1984. After graduation, he moved to St. Louis and married Lisa Bossert on May 7, 1988. He returned to Dubuque in 1995 where he spent most of his career working in sales, most recently at the Holiday Inn Express. Randy served as Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, was active in the Rotary Club, and was almost always volunteering his time with other charitable organizations over the years. Randy was well-known for lighting up any room he was in with stories, jokes and endless trivia on just about every subject and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
Randy is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Ian; brother, Shawn; sister, Roxanne; and brother and sisters-in-law, Steve and Diane Bossert, Vicki and Dave Ploessl, Laura and Mark Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.
”The candle that burns twice as bright, burns half as long.”