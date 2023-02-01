CASCADE, Iowa — Grace A. Claus, 91, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her daughter, Jolene’s home in Tiffin, Iowa.
The family will greet family and friends from 9 to 10:15 a.m., on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
A Memorial Mass for Grace will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Grace was born April 14, 1931, in Temple Hill, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Bertha (Keating) Finn. She received her education from Immaculate Conception and Holy Ghost Academy in Dubuque, Iowa where she graduated. She later graduated from DePaul University with her Bachelor’s degree in Education. Grace initially planned on joining the Holy Ghost sisterhood, she made her first profession of vows in the Holy Ghost Chapel at Techney, IL and was known as Sr. Maureen. During this time, she taught in the segregated schools in Greenville, Mississippi. She later taught at St. Anthony’s in Dubuque and the one room school house in Cascade.
Grace was united in marriage on June 10, 1961, to Herman Claus at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 27, 1976.
Grace was a hardworking and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. After her husband passed away, she raised nine children under the age of 13, and had to learn how to drive and manage a farm all on her own. Grace loved feeding the birds and the neighborhood cats.
She is survived by eight children, Juanita (Jim) Furry of Dubuque, Patrick (Penelope) Claus of Peoria, IL, Joan (Gary) Schneider of Maquoketa, John Claus and Andrew Claus both of Cascade, Elaine Claus of Des Moines, Janet (Randy) Lyons of Cascade, and Jolene (Ryan) McAdam of Tiffin; 11 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; three siblings, Tom (Rita) Finn of Springville, Rosemay Gessner of Cedar Rapids, and Ray (Mary) Finn of Cascade.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Ruth J. Claus on July 10, 1990; two brothers, Justin (Delores) Finn, and Jim (Sheila) Finn; two brothers-in-law, Arnold Gessner, and Joe (Clara) Claus.
