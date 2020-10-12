EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Barbara Joan Weber, 79, long-time resident of Dubuque and current resident of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lincolnwood Assisted Living in Edgewood.
She was born on November 19, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of Russell Bennett and Angeline (Armato) Jones.
Barbara attended and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958. She was the secretary at St. John’s Episcopalian Church and then the secretary for the Dean at Dubuque Theological Seminary. Barbara then began working in sales and publishing, eventually retiring from McGraw-Hill in Dubuque.
Barbara enjoyed motorcycling and golfing with her deceased husband, Albert “Scooter” Weber. She loved to play games with her family and enjoyed winning not losing! Most of all Barbara loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children, Brian (Deb) Lewin, of Norfolk, Nebraska, Kim (Larry) Thein, of Colesburg, Terry (Cat) Lewin, of Shiloh, Illinois, and Kelly (Pete) Wiederholt, of O’Fallon, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; three brothers, Jim Jones, of Dubuque, Jack (Helene) Bennett, of Surprise, Arizona, and Jerry Bennett, of Naples, Florida; one sister, Beth (Ron) Hoffman, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert (Scooter) Weber; her sister, Frannie (Dick) Leppert; her brother, Leonard “Billy” Armato; her sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; and special daughter, Pam Finney in 2015.
Because of COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with Reverend John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, in Edgewood, with Scripture Service at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood.
Inurnment: Will be at a later date, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa.