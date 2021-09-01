KIELER, Wis. — Pamela K. “Pam” Kueper, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at home. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the parish center. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Pam was born on October 2, 1944, in St. Charles, Illinois, the daughter of James and Lillian (Eling) Stromert. She married Jim Kueper on February 27, 1965, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Pam worked as a cosmetologist for over 30 years. She loved attending activities for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping, decorating and assisting with a local brownie troop. Pam was a member of the Jaycees, bowling league, golf league and Red Hat Club. She was also a member of the Golf Digest Hall of Fame, having scored a hole-in-one during a round of golf.
Survivors include her husband, Jim “Koop” Kueper; two daughters, Stefanie (Shane) Kremer, LaMotte, IA, and Christina (Ryan) Haney, Dumbarton, Scotland; one son, Scot (Betty) Kueper, Jackson, WI; two brothers, James Stromert and Michael Stromert, both of Marion, IA; and six grandchildren, Ryan Haney, Cassy Haney, Ashley Kueper, Aubrey Kueper, Alyssa Kremer, and Macey Kremer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank their neighbors and the Kieler Fire Department EMS for always being there to help, and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, a Pamela K. Kueper Memorial Fund has been established. Donations will be made to Hospice of Dubuque.