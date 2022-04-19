Anna M. (Heitz) Le Conte, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, died April 16, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Church Key West with times to be announced. Complete arrangements are pending.

