Anna M. (Heitz) Le Conte, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, died April 16, 2022.Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at St. Joseph Church Key West with times to be announced. Complete arrangements are pending.