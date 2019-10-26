DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Joan B. Pasker, 86, of Dyersville, Iowa, and formerly of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Oak Crest Manor in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Joan will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Monday, October 28, at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Joan at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler Raymond presiding. Burial will be held in St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna, Iowa.
She was born August 4, 1933, in Petersburg, Iowa, daughter of Alfred and Loretta (Koch) Goedken. She received her education in the Petersburg area schools. On November 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to Urban S. Pasker at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2017.
Joan loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending time with her family, and attending family gatherings. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cards and watching game shows, especially “Jeopardy!” Joan was very talented in making quilts, baking and gardening.
She was a member of St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, Iowa.
She is survived by eleven children, Rose (Oly) Olson, of Colesburg, Dan (Kay) Pasker, of New Vienna, Dave (Mary) Pasker, of Earlville, Ron (Linda) Pasker and Rick Pasker, both of New Vienna, Diane (Mark) Elgin, Randy Pasker and Joyce (Larry) Naber, all of Dyersville, Janet (Jeff) Olson, of Guttenberg, Jeanne (J.J.) Hefel, of Holy Cross and Pam (Randy) Demmer, of Dyersville; 35 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Delaine (Paul) Knipper, both of Dyersville, Delores (Terry) O’Brien, of Cascade, and Sr. Rita Goedken, of Dubuque, IA; three brothers, Dale Goedken, of Dyersville, Dennis (Ann) Goedken, of Cottage Grove, WI, and Charles (Patrice) Goedken, of Harrisburg, PA; sisters-in-law, Lisa Goedken, of Conception Junction, MO, and Grace Pasker, of New Vienna; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Burkle, of Dyersville, IA and James (Marie) Pasker, of Edgewood.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jean Ann Pasker in infancy; one son-in-law, Randy Hess; grandson, Bailey “Austin” Pasker; Rick’s fiance, Jill Wilson; two sisters, Sr. Angela Goedken and Lois Burkle; three brothers, David Goedken, Floyd Goedken and Marty Goedken; her father and mother-in-law, Albert and Alvina Pasker; two sisters-in-law, Verna Mae Westmark-Thieman and Doris Goedken; and brother-in-law, Leon Pasker.
