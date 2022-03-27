DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Norma J. Engelken, 81 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue 8:30 — 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Petersburg. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Norma was born May 30, 1940 in Guttenberg, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Lucille (Hefel) Jaeger. She grew up in Guttenberg and on September 19, 1959, married Walter P. Engelken in Petersburg. Norma had an exuberant spirit that was full of joy & laughter. She worked for Mercy Health Center for 31 years as a caring CNA, until her retirement. She was also well known as “Grandma Norma” for the Foster Grandparent program at Western Dubuque, and lastly working at Area Residential Care in Dyersville helping her “boys”.
Survivors include her children: Lynn Engelken of Anamosa, Doug (Cindy) Engelken of Dyersville, Jeff (Kim) Engelken of Maple Grove, MN and Kelly (Matt) Prickett of Mt. Pleasant, grandchildren: Nicholas, Jacob, Michael Engelken, Sharidan Engelken, Triztan Prickett, siblings: Robert (Betty) Jaeger of St. Catherine’s and Roland Jaeger of Ladson, SC, in-laws: Eileen Jaeger of Guttenberg, Valeria Koelker of Dubuque, LeeAnn Wessels and Rita Engelken of Manchester. Norma was also Blessed to have great friends that looked after her to the end Darlene and Wayne Wegmann, Velma and John Krapfl, and Theresa Schindler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter in 1993, five infant children in 1962, 1963, 1964, 1966 and 1970, siblings: Rita (Eldon) Kregel, Lorraine (Adolph) Wolter, Dorothy (Russell) Cole, George (Francis) Jaeger, Don (Wilma) Jaeger, Joseph Jaeger, Evelyn (Elmer) Scherbring, Raymond Jaeger, Susie Jaeger, Shirley Jaeger, Vicki Jaeger and Reva Mae Jaeger, in-laws: Bernard Koelker, Germaine (Laverne) Deutmeyer, Ralph Engelken, Verna Mae(Ray) Wagner, Fred Wessels, Dave (Mona) Engelken, and Mark Engelken.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor for their wonderful care.
