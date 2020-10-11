GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Sister Jane Haslwanter, BVM, (Janette), 87, of 1315 Acre St, Guttenberg, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Guttenberg Care Center, Guttenberg.
Visitation and natural burial Rite of Committal were held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Burial was in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, followed by a Memorial Mass in Marian Hall Chapel at 10:45 a.m.
Sister Jane was an elementary teacher at St. Patrick and St. Anthony in Dubuque, Iowa; St. Patrick in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and St. Athanasius in Jesup, Iowa. She also taught in Chicago and Wilmot, Wis. She served in Chicago as an instructor at Mundelein College and as the director of Mundelein Center Religious Education. She ministered as director of religious education in Schaumburg, Mokena, Orland Park, and Roselle, Ill. She served as administrator of a living center for adults with special needs in Schaumburg, Ill.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Chicago to John and Stephanie (Lingg) Haslwanter. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1951, from St. Benedict Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marie Prost and Janette Haslwanter. She is survived by cousins; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, 100 N 6th St., Bellevue, Iowa, 52031, is in charge of arrangements.