Donald J. and Cleone E. Ames, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, “The Place Next Door” at the Potosi Saloon.
Sister Jan Brynda, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
Aileen M. Delaney, Wexford, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wexford. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Walter W. Graumann Jr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Katharine B. Gray, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Benton, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Walter L. Halvorson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Constance C. Healy, Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Davenport, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Patricia A. Kirschbam, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: Noon today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Mary Kathryn Lassance, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Wayne W. Mindham, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Duane W. Olivier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral chapel.
James J. Pasker, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Geraldine A. Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Alice Schlacke, Waukon, Iowa — Services: Noon today, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Eula J. Strief, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ebonie K. Thomas, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Radius Church, 1600 White St.
Gary E. Vogt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.