LANCASTER, Wis. — Lawrence A. “Larry” Laugesen, age 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on March 30, 1931, near Burton, the son of Gordon and Grace (Hurst) Laugesen. On September 13, 1952, Larry married Eileen Buss in Pine City, MN. Larry worked at the Nash Plant, in Kenosha, as a crane operator. When they moved back to Potosi, he worked at Dubuque Packing Company. Larry later worked as a custodian and grounds keeper for the Grant County Fairgrounds. He also worked as a bus driver for the Lancaster School District for many years and served on the Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department. Larry loved fishing, woodworking and other odd jobs. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Eileen; son, Tim (Janet), of Galesburg, IL; daughter, Susan Johnson, of Lancaster; two sisters, Lois Wood, of Cassville, and Lucille Laugesen, of Fort Collins, CO; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his four siblings, Willis, Dale, Loraine and Eugene.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be published. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, is entrusted with his care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com