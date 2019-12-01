William “Bill” Kelzer, 82, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Bell Tower Memory Care Facility.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Bill was born on November 25, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of Edmund and Estella (Kurt) Kelzer. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1956. Bill married Barbara Ann Lytle on April 11, 1959.
Bill was employed by the Dubuque Packing Company for 26 years. Later, he was employed by Dutrac Community Credit Union as a courier. He enjoyed delivering the mail to the various branches because he loved to socialize with everyone.
After his retirement, he volunteered his time serving lunch to the seniors for “Let’s Do Lunch” at St. Columbkille Church for 11 years.
Bill was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved camping, family vacations and taking bus trips with friends. He was a very caring man who loved to help others. His silly humor made everyone smile and laugh.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann. Also surviving are his four children, Sherry (Keith) Babb, Lori (Todd) Neece, Lynn Zwack and Tom (Kim) Kelzer; a brother, Jack (Regina) Kelzer; a sister-in-law, Darlene; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Estella; a brother, Jim Kelzer; and a son-in-law, Paul Zwack.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bell Tower Memory Care Facility and the nurses of Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness. They made Bill part of their family.