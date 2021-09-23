Marcella C. “Marcie” (Riedl) Coyle, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly at 3:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Marcie’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 2001 Saint Joseph Street. To honor Marcie’s life, funeral services will be held following the visitation at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, with Rev. James J. Goerend officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Marcie was born on December 5, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of John and Minnie (Krug) Riedl.
Marcie was a life long resident of Dubuque where she attended Holy Ghost Grade School and the Immaculate Conception Academy. She was always a hard worker and was employed as a CNA with Luther Manor for 31 years until she finally retired in 2010. Marcie was united in marriage to Glen Coyle on December 20, 1952, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. Sadly, Glen would pass away after 42 wonderful years together on October 3, 1995. Marcie’s faith was very important to her, and she was an active member of St. Mary’s Church before it was closed. She was also a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary where she served as past president. In her free time, Marcie loved spending time with her family. She was a phenomenal cook and liked getting the kids together to can vegetables in the fall. She was famous for her fried chicken, and Marcie always got the extended family together to go to Eagle Point Park on Saturday, and Grandview Park Sunday to spend time together. She was very active and liked to go camping, as well as playing volleyball, shuffleboard and horseshoes. She and Glen also enjoyed hopping in the car for a long Sunday drive, they never let any moss grow under their feet. Marcie did occasionally take time to sit down and crochet something beautiful and watch her beloved Chicago Cubs play ball. She also enjoyed getting her nails done with her granddaughter, Kinzlee. We are grateful for the 91 years we have had Marcie here with us, but will miss her tremendously. We love you and look forward to all being reunited one day in Heaven.
Those left to cherish Marcie’s memory include her children, Don (Connie) Riedl, Sandy (Kenny Boyes) Temperley, Robin (Dennis) Downey and Kimberly (Ryan) Fisher all of Dubuque, IA; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; her siblings, Rita Mohr, John (Ruth) Riedl, Barbara (Lloyd) Auderer and Tom (Suzanne) Riedl, all of Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen Coyle; her daughter, Debra Schueller; a granddaughter, Heather Schueller; a brother-in-law, Albert Mohr; and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Sands.
Marcie’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Stonehill for all of their kindness and the wonderful care they have provided to Marcie these past months.
Marcie's family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Stonehill for all of their kindness and the wonderful care they have provided to Marcie these past months.
