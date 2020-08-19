LEADMINE, Wis. — Everette E. Mau, age 68, of Leadmine, WI, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 21, 1952, in Freeport, IL, the son of Cecil and Loretta (Canon) Mau. Everette graduated from Shullsburg High School and later went to Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI. Everette spent his entire life living in the Leadmine and Benton, WI, area.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Diane Hocking, on December 7, 1974, in Benton.
Everette is survived by his wife, Diane, at home; his children, Tony (fiance: Jolene Lewis) Mau, of Benton, Aaron (April) Mau, of Belleville, WI, and Gina (Brian) Houtakker, of Solon, IA; seven grandchildren, Emma and Chloe LaRue-Mau, Lilly, Abe, and Violet Houtakker, and Mason and Madox Mau; one brother, Mitchel Mau; his sisters, Linda (Larry) Harms, Carmen (Jim) Dahl, Kandi (Ed) Wiegel, Tammy (Randy) Wiegel, Pat Leppert, Jeanne (Kevin) Halverson, and Kim (Rich) Hinderman; brothers-in-law, Steve (Kathy) Hocking, John (Kay) Hocking, Mark (Janet) Hocking; sisters-in-law Mary (Irwin) Frank, Linda (Tom) Brines and Becky (Dan) Kilcoyne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ronnie Mau, Carl Mau, and Jerry Jo Mau; one sister, Joann Mau; and his mother and father-in-law: Harold and Carol Hocking; and brothers-in-law, Rich Hinderman and Steve Hocking
Everette cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Everette loved spending time outside hunting, fishing and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing cards, visiting, telling jokes that were sometimes funny and sometimes not, and having good times in his garage. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Everette’s life will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. at Everette and Diane’s home, 26370 Aenta Road Benton, WI. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Everette’s name.
Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit and we ask that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.