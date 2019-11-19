MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Mary Ellen (Pitts) Rose, age 81, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 14, 2019, at Prairie Crossing Nursing Home in Shabbona, Illinois, where she had been a resident since July 2018.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Burial will take place in Lanark Cemetery, Lanark, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established. Family and friends are invited to share in Mary’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.