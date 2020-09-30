MILES, Iowa — Steve E. Klemme, 66, of Miles, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Complete arrangements are pending.
