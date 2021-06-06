HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Lester Lorraine Benesh, 92, March 14, 1929 — June 3, 2021.
Lester Lorraine Benesh, 92, of Hagerstown, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Howes-Benesh, of Hagerstown; one son, Curtis L. Benesh and wife Carol, of Poolesville, Md.; two grandchildren: Troy Benesh and wife Diana also of Poolesville; and Kira Malone and husband Sean, of Eugene, Oregon; four great-grandchildren, Aria and Torin Benesh, of Poolesville, and Amelie and Tobin Malone, of Eugene.
He is also survived by his stepdaughter and husband Debra and Ronald Dwyer of Germantown, Md., and their family (Ron Dwyer: and Jamie Dwyer Harper and husband Charles and their two children, Brianna and Gabriele), also of Germantown, as well as stepson August Zinsser and his three children Cody, Kayla and Kacie, of Poolesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lulu Benesh; first wife, Velma Medinger Benesh; son, Allan Benesh; and three brothers, Joseph, Dale and Faye Benesh. He retired from Montgomery County Maryland as an Electrical Inspector. He enjoyed traveling and dancing, particularly polkas. A delightful person who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Lester’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest in Bellevue, Iowa.