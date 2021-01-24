Elizabeth Ann Smith, 80, of Dubuque, formerly of Glidden, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021, at University Hospital, Madison, Wis.
Ann was born on Sept 11, 1940, in Coon Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Rollo P. and Virginia S. (Moore) Smith. Ann accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was baptized at Raccoon River Bible Camp of which she had many fond childhood and adult memories. She was valedictorian of her senior high school graduating class and furthered her education at UNI, which was known at the time as Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching certificate. She continued her education through classes at the University of Minnesota and many years of summer school classes to be able to finally obtain her Master Degree in Elementary Education.
During her career, she taught in several locations in Iowa and Minnesota and one year in Guatemala for a missionary that came home from furlough, ultimately ending up in Dubuque, where she finished her teaching career and retired to live out her life in Dubuque. Ann was a member of Hope Evangelical Free Church, and she loved her church and her church family and enjoyed working with the ladies’ missionary society. She was also an accomplished pianist and started playing for church services when she was 12 years old and played for several years at Hope Church which was a ministry she enjoyed immensely.
Those left to cherish Ann’s memory include her brother, Vernon L. Smith, from Marion, Iowa; her brother, Donald P. Smith, from Maple Valley, Washington; her brother, Robert J. Smith, from Knoxville, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Rollo P. and Virginia S. (Moore) Smith; as well as a brother, Keith E. Smith; from Omaha, Nebraska; and sister, Margaret Smith, from Glidden, Iowa.