Robert L. Schreiber, age 94, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday January 22, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Jim Goerend will officiate. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com, where a link to the live-stream is available. Because our dad was adamant that the celebration of his life in the midst of a pandemic not risk the safety of his family, friends and colleagues, there will be no wake. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Jeanette, to whom he was married 64 years. He missed her every day following her death in 2014.
He is survived by three children, Maryellen (Glen) Thompson, of Williamsburg, VA; Jim (Renee) Schreiber, of Dubuque; and Dr. Ann Schreiber, also of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Zachary (Jana) Schreiber, of Orlando, FL; Andrea (Dr. James) Quann, of Des Moines; Lt. Andrew Ferring, of Norfolk, VA; and Martha (Jared) Levy, of Dubuque, who have among them six great-grandchildren, Reagan and Hudson Schreiber, Brendan, Thomas, Audra Quann and Calvin Levy. He is also survived by his brother, John (Mary Ann) Schreiber.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carl & Emily; sisters, Mary and Marita; brothers, Fred and Charlie; and all their spouses. Robert was a veteran of World War II. After the war, he graduated from Loras College and enjoyed a long career at Interstate Power Company (now Alliant Energy). He retired at 62 and spent years exploring the country. His children thank him for trying to instill common sense and real life practical skills. He will be remembered for his endless stories, his constant supply of jokes and his dry sense of humor. He was a kind man, and a kind gentleman, who will live on in the hearts of many who knew him.
A very special thanks to the staff of Grand Meadows facility.
A memorial fund is being established in lieu of flowers.