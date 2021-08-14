GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Laura Wille, 81, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Guttenberg.

