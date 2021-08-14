Laura Wille Telegraph Herald Aug 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Laura Wille, 81, of Guttenberg, died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Guttenberg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guttenberg-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today NWS: 'Short-lived' tornado touched down in Dubuque County Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she’s treated Maquoketa grocery store opens today Costner: 'All the teams are going to want to touch this' 2 from Dubuque injured in rollover crash near Dickeyville