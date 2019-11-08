Eldon E. Eganhouse, 98, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Clover Ridge Place Retirement Community in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will occur in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Services is caring for the family at this time.
Eldon Edward was born to Albert and Helena (Hager) Eganhouse on September 11, 1921, on the family farm at LaMotte, Iowa, where he also grew up. Eldon served honorably and faithfully in the United States Army from 1944 to 1948 during the Battle of the Bulge. On October 28, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ottumwa, Iowa, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” White. They farmed near Cottonville, Iowa for 33 years before retiring to Maquoketa, Iowa, in 1985.
Eldon was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He served in the Lions Club for many years. Eldon enjoyed golfing and was a member of Maquoketa Country Club.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Imogene (Harold) Styer, of Dubuque; his brother, Roderick Eganhouse, of Davenport, Iowa; his brother-in-law, David (Sharon) White, of Manchaca, Texas; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and long time friends, Barb and Gary Miller, of Asbury, Iowa.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, on February 6, 2011; two brothers, Allen (Marcy) Eganhouse and Omer Eganhouse; and one sister, Mary Jane (Vincent) Lord.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Hospice of Jackson County, Inc.