LAKELAND, Fla. — Daniel “Dan” F. Unsen, 63, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Friday, October 14, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service will be at 10 am Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. A short interment ceremony will follow at Mount Calvary cemetery.
Dan was born September 3, 1958, in Dubuque, the son of Vincent and Marcella (Splinter) Unsen.
He was a graduate of Wahlert High School and worked at Klauer Manufacturing Co for over 30 years. He was also a proud member of the “Creslanes Family” for many years.
Dan was a proud father, great brother, hard worker, good bowler, and caring mentor. He loved life and helping people. He was dedicated to helping everyone in the bowling community. He was inducted into the Dubuque USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2014, due to that dedication.
In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family & girlfriend, wood working, and watching his grand-dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters Amy (Eric) Wheeler, and Angela Unsen; girlfriend Bonnie Frampton; former spouse Gail (Kobs) Tigges; three grand-dogs (Diego, Riley, & Leeloo); six siblings; and countless other family members & friends whom he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws (Clarence & Dorothy Kobs); and brother-in-law (Lee Parker).
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his tribute page for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://tinyurl.com/Dan-Unsen.
A photo tribute can be viewed, and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dan’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
