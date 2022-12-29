GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Russell P. Loven died at home in Guttenberg, IA after a long struggle with cancer on December 27, 2022. Russ was born on March 9, 1934, in Decorah, IA, the son of Roy and Ruth (Onsager) Loven.

Russ spent his formative years in Waukon where he attended first through twelfth grades in Waukon; graduating high school in 1952. He then attended Luther College in Decorah, IA for 2 years where he met his future wife, Juanita Zeman. Russell volunteered for the draft and served in the U.S. Army. After completing basic training, he was united in marriage to Juanita Joanne Zeman on November 20, 1954. He soon found himself on a ship heading for Okinawa where he spent his time until called home when his mother was dying. Juanita spent their time apart with her parents on the family farm; giving birth to Scott Russell Loven on September 29, 1955. Russ met his son when he arrived home for his mother’s funeral in April 1956. After discharge from the Army, Russ returned to Luther College where they resided in married student housing. Russell graduated from Luther College, Decorah, IA, in May, 1958, with a major in Business Administration and History. He also received his M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1963. Russ attained his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1974 in Special Educational Administration. In 1991 Russ achieved his PhD in Educational Administration from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

