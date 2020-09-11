HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary T. Roberts, 87, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary was born on September 30, 1932, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Agnes (Snyder) Furlong. She graduated from Cuba City High School. She married Nordel W. Roberts on February 14, 1953, at St. Francis de Sales Church. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1990.
Mary loved spending time with her family. She loved holidays and opening her gifts on special occasions. She was a member of the St. Francis de Sales Altar Society. Mary enjoyed playing cards and Yahtzee, going to lunch with friends, and watching old movies.
Survivors include two daughters, Diana (Stephen) Symons, Hazel Green, and Janet (Darwin) Jones, Dubuque, IA; a son, Howard (Jane) Roberts, Benton; eight grandchildren, John (Mindy) Roberts, Chad Roberts, Scott Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, Sandy (Jessica) Roberts, Travis Symons, Kelly Jones and Adam Jones; and three great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Francis (Nila Ann) Furlong.
The family extends a special thank-you to Mary’s caregivers, Amy, Joannie, Margo, Sara and Joyce, and Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorials may be sent to 1530 Scrabble Creek Drive, Hazel Green, WI, 53811.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.