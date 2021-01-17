Kathy “Rose” Kelley, 71, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy was born February 1, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Mary and LeRoy Wolfe. Kathy, a graduate of Wahlert High School, worked at John Deere for 33 years until retirement in 2001. Known for her kind heart and warm smile, Kathy brought joy to the lives of everyone around her even as she battled for her own.
Time with her family was most precious to her, sharing an unbreakable bond with her sisters, a tenacious love for her children, and an overwhelming affection for her grandchild, Brooks, that lifted the spirit of any onlooker. An avid gardener, Kathy had a green thumb, her backyard garden was an oasis for any visitor during an Iowa summer. She loved to express her creativity by crafting, sewing, doll making, and cooking alongside likeminded friends while enjoying a glass of wine. Her hospitality knew no bounds to guests and strangers alike. She had an adventurous spirit traveling with her sisters and daughter throughout the U.S. and Europe, and often reminisced of driving her Mach 1 Fastback Mustang.
Kathy took solace in her Catholic faith, especially in the Holy Virgin, and her charitable gifting was without question.
She will be dearly remembered by her children, Keith (Maria) Kelley and Kristy (Mike) Banwarth; grandchild, Brooks Banwarth; siblings, Virginia Lewis, John (Susie) Wolfe, Mary Fitzgerald, Janet (Tim) Fitzgerald, Bill and Tom Wolfe; brother-in-law, John Marshall; and the many nieces and nephews who adored her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jim Wolfe, Mike Wolfe, Sharon Marshall, and Aileen Murphy; brothers-in-law, Bob Lewis and Steve Fitzgerald; nephew, Sean Murphy; and adored pets, Owi, Casper and Whitney.
A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.