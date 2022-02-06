Germaine A. Foxen, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.

Charles A. Scardino, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

