NEWTON, Iowa — Theodore “Ted” Wayne Owens, 65, of Newton, Iowa, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Ted’s family (checks made payable to Cindy Owens) may be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ted, the son of Ralph and Jennie (Danks) Owens, was the first baby of the year born in Jasper County in 1954 on January 1. He grew up in Jasper County. Ted lived in various places throughout his life, spending 10 years in Dubuque. Ted was a member and employee of the Local 125 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Cedar Rapids. He was also a proud 20-year member of AA. Ted was united in marriage with Cindy O’Harra on May 1, 2009, in Cedar Rapids. Most recently, they had made their home in Des Moines and Newton. Ted enjoyed listening to rock and roll music ... LOUD! He also loved spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
Ted is survived by his wife, Cindy Owens, of Newton; nephews, Richard Tuescher, of Independence, Missouri, and David Tuescher, of Des Moines; his niece, Paula (Warren) Stogdill, of Des Moines; great-nephew, Ronald Tuescher; and great-niece, Jennie Givens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sharon Owens; son, Christopher Owens; his sister, Alpha (LeRoy) Tuescher; and brother, Leonard Owens.