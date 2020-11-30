BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Mary Ann Baker, 90, of Bloomington, Wis., passed away Wednesday, November 25, at her home.
She was born on April 11, 1930, daughter of John Francis and Freda Vogt. After graduating high school she married Donald Gengler with whom she had seven children. She later married Robert P. Baker.
She loved playing cards, especially on Sunday nights with Mary Jane, Terry, Marian, Kathy, Linda and Dianne.
Surviving is her sister-in-law, Dolores Kremer; her sister, Patricia Kreiser; her brothers, John (Darlene) Vogt, James Vogt, Jerry (Marlene) Vogt and Joe Vogt; her daughter, Dianne Felder and her children, Shelli Sprague, Nick (Nicole) Felder, Mark (Michelle) Felder, Joe ( Brittany) Felder.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; brother-in-law, John Kremer; a daughter and son-in-law, Willie and Donna Durrah; a son-in-law, John Felder; and a grandson, Chad Sprague. Services are pending at Martin-Schwartz Funeral Home in Bloomington.