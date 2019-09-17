SAVANNA, Ill. — Nancy Louise Swift, 77, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home, Mt. Carroll, Illinois.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Memorials may be given in Nancy’s honor to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.