GALENA, Ill. — Blandina Rivera Galindo, 68 of Galena, IL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral mass will be 11 AM, Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Cremation rites will follow the funeral mass. Her ashes will be resting at home with her family. She grew up and attended school in Mexico. Blandina was united in marriage to Israel Guerrero Moguel, in Mexico and he preceded her in death on February 4, 1985.
She worked many jobs and had a great work ethic. Blandina became a widow at a young age and a single mom of four girls. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. Blandina will be fondly remembered for always doing caring acts for others. She is survived by her four daughters, Erika Guerrero Rivera, Yolanda Guerrero Rivera, Flor Mireya Salazar, and Faridy Guerrero Rivera, nine grandchildren, and her mother, Lucina Galindo Carcamo. She was preceded in death by her father, Pablo Rivera, her husband, two brothers, Abraham and Moises Rivera, and a grandson, Geovanny Ramirez Guerrero. Memorials may be sent to Furlong Funeral Chapel in the name of Blandina Rivera Galindo.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all who assisted and supported the family during these past few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.