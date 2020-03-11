MC GREGOR, Iowa — Dr. Donald Frost Strutt, 88, of McGregor, Iowa, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in McGregor.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, McGregor, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison as the Officiant. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.