PEOSTA, Iowa — Gerald “Holmes” Brown, 71, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Visitation for Jerry will be held from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Friends may also call after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services for Jerry will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Key West, Iowa with full military honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650.
He was born April 4, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Paul and Helen (McDermott) Brown. He received his education in the Western Dubuque school district, and notably held the high school basketball record for the most made free throws in a single game. He served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971 during which he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. After serving in the military, Jerry attended NICC-Calmar campus for construction.
On January 8, 1982, he was united in marriage to Nancy Dorothy. Nancy and Jerry lived and farmed on the Brown family homestead where he built Nancy’s “dream” home in rural Peosta, and raised their family.
In recent years, Jerry enjoyed vacationing at the family log cabin near Hayward, Wisconsin where he loved to host family and friends. He learned to captain the pontoon, fish the lake, and hang a zip line for the grandkids.
He will be remembered for his willingness to help others before himself, his service to our country, his hard work, and his love for family and friends. Of course, we will miss his renowned potato salad, the endless garden produce, doughnut runs, four-wheel rides, and attendance at local sporting events.
He is survived by three children, Michael (Kelly) Drapeau of LeClaire, IA, Megan (Jeffrey) Lancioni of Franklin, WI and Ryan (Emily) Brown of Peosta, IA; grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan, Claire, Ben, Drew, Ethan, Owen, and Addyson; six siblings, Sheila Brown, Gale Brown, Sharon (Rick) Kasper, Gary (Beth) Brown, Margie (Duane) Schueller, and Glen (Ronna) Brown; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Roger) Loewenberg and Becky (Scott) Wodrich and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, his parents; a brother, Lyle Brown, a brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Cheryl Dorothy, and a nephew, Cory Schueller.
A Gerald Brown memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers.
