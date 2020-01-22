BALLTOWN, Iowa — Clete Steger, 82, of Balltown, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Clete will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Balltown, with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
Clete was born November 4, 1937, on the family farm in Balltown, the son of Louis and Edwina Klein Steger. On September 5, 1959, he married Joanne Sahm in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by family.
Clete retired from John Deere Dubuque Works and was the Chief Executive Officer of the Steger Century Family Farm in Balltown, overseeing the operations until his final day. Due to his tireless work ethic, he and Joanne were proud to support and encourage their children to learn and succeed, and for this they are forever grateful. He loved to be outside, farm, tell stories, “run from the cops” in his red convertible, and most of all, spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed one last snowmobile ride on the day of his death, which always put a smile on his face.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; one son, Steve (Kathy) Steger, of Balltown; three daughters, Laura (Dan) Clemen, of Holy Cross, Iowa, Julie (Dan) Slattery, of Waunakee, Wis., Amy (Tony) Duehr, of Balltown; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey (Chad) Hill, Gina (Will) Osmanski, Nicole Clemen, Maria Steger, Kyle Steger, Zachary Steger, Samantha Slattery, Ellen Slattery, Olivia Duehr, Jack Duehr; two great-grandchildren, Haylee and Harper Hill; two brothers, Billy (Donna) Steger and Jerry (Connie) Steger, both of Dubuque; one sister, Mary Ann (Allen) Lex, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Arnold (Lillian) Steger.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
They would also like to thank the Sherill Fire and Rescue Department and Good Samaritan, Ron for stopping to help Joanne.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Clete’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.