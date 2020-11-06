MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ruth M. Casteel, 95, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque from complications of COVID-19.
A private family graveside service and burial celebrating Ruth’s life will be held at Harmony Cemetery, Zwingle, Iowa. There is no public visitation. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Ruth Maxine Ihrig was born on December 4, 1924, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Henry G. and Marguerite A. (Straub) Ihrig. She was a 1941 graduate of Maquoketa High School where she was the class salutatorian. She then attended Maquoketa Junior College and graduated in 1943. She first worked as a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Monmouth. She married Donald R. Casteel on February 15, 1944, in Zwingle, Iowa. Three daughters were born to this union: Carol, Connie and Cathy.
In addition to being a homemaker and mother, she helped Don on the farm. Later when Don became a consultant for the the Iowa Farm Business Association, she helped him with taxes.
Ruth had a strong faith and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maquoketa. She had previously been a member of the Emeline Church, where she served as an Elder, and the United Church of Christ in Maquoketa, where she had taught Sunday School. She was also a 4-H leader for many years and loved quilting, baking, gardening, traveling and reading.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Carol (Richard) Nissen, of Shakopee, MN; Connie (Denny) Wilcox, of Maquoketa, IA; and Cathy (Charlie) Easterly, of Maquoketa, IA; 9 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, on November 25, 2011; an infant sister; a sister, Helen Brady; and a brother, Walter Ihrig.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Ruth M. Casteel memorial fund.
