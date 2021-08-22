Joel M. Lightcap, 63, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Unity-Point Finley Hospital.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory , 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Joel was born April 14, 1958 in Dubuque, the son of Albert and Eunice (Strelesky) Lightcap. He attended Nativity Grade School and Wahlert High School, and went on to earn his B.A. in Education, and his Master’s in Applied Psychology from Loras College. Joel was a Mental Health Counselor for the VA, Hillcrest Family Services, Turning Point at Mercy Hospital, SASC, and for his own business, Town Clock Mental Health. He was a member of the Dubuque Auxiliary Police Unit, and also worked in security for the Milwaukee Railroad.
Joel was an avid Cubs fan, and a very active gardener. He loved to travel, especially visiting his son Allen in Connecticut, where he would eat seafood every day. He served on the Board of SILC for many years.
Joel is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Robinson, of Dubuque; his son, Allen (Emily) Lightcap, and their children, Caleb, Noah, and Ethan, of Vernon, CT, his daughter, Christa (Mike) Palm, and their children, Haley and Hunter, of Dubuque, his daughter, Erin (Samvel) Korniyenko, of Panama City, FL; two brothers, Ted (Pat) Lightcap, of Dubuque, and Greg (Linda) Lightcap, of Michigan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Jack, William, Tom Lightcap, and Gary in infancy.
The family would like to thank the Med-Surg staff at Finley Hospital; the staff at Manor Care; Dubuque EMS and Police; Cindy Cook and Seth Peters for all their help at home; the nurses and doctors at Grand River Medical Center and Tri-State Dialysis; and to all the neighbors for their help and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to SILC.