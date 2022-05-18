ASBURY, Iowa — James Eugene Carroll, 88, of Asbury, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:30 am Friday, May 20, 2022, at Church of the Nativity.
The Mass of Christian Burial for James will immediately follow at 10:30 am May 20, 2022, at Church of the Nativity with Father Bob Tonelli as the Celebrant.
James was born on November 25, 1933, the youngest child of Benjamin Coleman Carroll and Loretta Elizabeth Carroll (née Wagner). With older siblings Mary Ellen and Charlie, Jim grew up in Philadelphia, attending high school at St. Joseph’s Prep and completing his university degree at Villanova. Summers from his teens through college years were spent working in and around Ocean City, NJ. After college, Jim was drafted and served in the army as a lifeguard in western France from 1956-58. Back on the east coast, Jim began his career in sales with Chesebrough Ponds, rising through the ranks to eventually land in Chicago as district sales manager. In Chicago, Jim met his “honey pot,” Janis Lee Opperman. They married on March 4, 1961 and together raised four children.
Experienced in sales, Jim became a successful food broker, eventually retiring as an executive from Mitco-Livingston in Chicago. Throughout his years in sales, he perfected the art of entertaining, telling stories and having a good time. Once retired, Jim had two great passions: serving others and golf. In 2002, Jim was ordained a deacon in the Archdiocese of Chicago and deepened his commitment to Christ through ministry work with the addicted, imprisoned and individuals who had fallen away from the church. Deacon Jim continued these ministries in Dubuque when he and Jan joined Church of the Nativity in 2012.
Beyond Jim’s devotion to God and family, golf came in a close third. Since his days in sales, Jim was always perfecting his golf game. Gaining greater success on the course as he aged, he was not sure if his game was improving or if there was just less competition. This winter, Jim hit his first hole-in-one when playing down in Florida with Dubuque friends. When inclement weather cancelled golf, a round or two of gin rummy was a good alternative to pass the time and enjoy a friendly wager.
Above all, Jim’s enduring legacy will be his positive outlook on life, his generous spirit and his unconditional love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Jim lost his wife Jan this past November. He is survived by their children: Jim (Leonor de la Torre) Carroll of Coloma, MI, Joe (Martha) Carroll of Barrington, IL, Mary Ellen (Bennett Cook) Carroll of Dubuque, and Shannon (Greg) Krause of Lake Villa, IL; their grandchildren, Wendy, Jennifer, Robert, Bridget, Ryan (fiancé Taylor Holmes), Kelsey, Elijah, Evelyn, Jack, Brian and Sarah; and their great grandchildren, Isabel, Ana, Gabriel, Chloe, Mia, Benjamin, and Susana. Jim is also survived by his older brother Charlie and many nieces and nephews across the country.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the on-going ministries of Church of the Nativity in Dubuque, Iowa.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting James’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
