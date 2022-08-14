Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Green, 94, of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mercy One, Dubuque.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mary Lou was born on December 21, 1927, in Savanna, Illinois. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1946.
On November 4, 1947, she married Milton E. Green at the Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Her greatest loves were Milton “Moose”, her 12 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, her pets, especially her bird, “Blue”. Her main goal in life was to have 12 children. Mary Lou was employed as a Nurses Aide and a substance abuse counselor. She was a member of St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Green, Cindy Loveless, David Green, Mary Ann Green, Tim Green, Tony Green, Ted Green, Sarah Linnell, Susan Schneiter, Luke Green and Pete Green; 29 grandchildren; 35 great- grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Peg Merfeld; grandson, Evan Green; great- granddaughter, Alexiauna Green; half- brother, Orlo Austin: and a half- sister, Colleen Samsel .
Sincere Thanks Mercy and Accura Health Care of Cascade.
