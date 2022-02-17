Richard A. Bailey, Hanover, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, St. John Lutheran Church, Clinton, Iowa. Celebration of life: 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill.
Sharon J. Belden, Elkader, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Garnavillo (Iowa) Community Center.
Richard A. Boll, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Timmy J. Duncan, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lonny A. Gilmore, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today at the center.
Nancy M. Hammes, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Jerry Hoerner, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Harvey Levenhagen, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Ambrose R. Margan, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with a rosary at 2:45 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Heather Mitchell-Key, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Clarence J. Salow, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home, Earlville, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Earlville United Parish Church.
Marita E. Theisen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.