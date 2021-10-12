Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Blayne K. Budde, Panama City, Fla. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Janice J. Freese, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Justine C. Herzog, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Glady A. Koelker-Overman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of resurrection: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Barney J. Morgan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following Mass until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Nadermann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Donald Rohner, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ann M. Salow, Dubuque — Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jean A. Smith, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia Steinle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Irene M. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Rosella A. Trenkamp, Dyersville, Iowa — 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.