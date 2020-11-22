Robert (“Bob”) A. Lange passed away at his home in Dubuque, on November 19, 2020, at the age of 67. His heart, brimming with love, decided it was time to rest.
Bob was born on September 3, 1953, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Robert Sr. and Mary Louise “Midge” Lange. After tragically losing his father at a young age, Bob assumed the role of “man of the house” — the lone boy among his warrior mother and four loving sisters, Laurie, Libby, Ann and Mary Sue, whose influence set him up for success as a father to girls.
Bob moved with his mother and sisters to Dubuque, in 1962. Bob graduated from Wahlert High School in 1971, and then attended Loras College, where he participated in Jujutsu.
On June 1, 1979, Bob married his sweetheart, Lily Kennedy, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. Their first daughter, Lindsey, was born the following year, and they welcomed Chelsey into the world a few years later. Bob, as manly a man as there ever was, was immediately smitten by his daughters and quickly found himself a “girl dad,” carting Lindsey and Chelsey to ballet, swimming, soccer, music and, of course, the ski slopes. He loved his girls, who never, ever had to question their daddy’s affection because it was always abundant and clear.
As a young father and husband, Bob worked among friends at John Deere, but found himself on the rough side of the 1980s recession. Bob, however, was never one to be discouraged. He quickly began studying to be a firefighter and paramedic, in pursuit of a childhood dream. Always one to lend a hand to friend or stranger, it was a perfect fit. He became a firefighter with the Dubuque Fire Department in 1993. There, he found more than a career — he found a brotherhood.
Bob loved his years as a fireman ... but maybe not quite as much as retirement. After 23 years, Bob retired from the force in 2016, and was often heard exclaiming, “Retirement doesn’t suck!” He embraced his new life by doing what he did best — he lived.
Bob Lange loved life. He was an avid skier, hunter, and fisherman — in fact, he tempted death more than a few times due to these particular hobbies. He was a craftsman, and enjoyed tinkering in his workshop. He loved camping with Lily in their campers, which seemed to increase in size annually. He loved the Green Bay Packers, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs through thick and thin. Not particularly choosy, he’d crack open a craft mircrobrew and a Busch Light with the same fervor, always up for sharing a cold one with his sons-in-law or a buddy, most especially his dear friend, Chris Miller.
Upon the birth of Lindsey’s boys, Cole Alexander (9) and William Robert (6), he became “Bobpa.” Bob whole-heartedly embraced the role of grandfather, and those little boys grew enamored with their Bobpa, who was bigger than life in their eyes. They had a special bond, and their Bobpa’s spirit lives on in them.
Those who knew Bob loved Bob. He was kind, compassionate, sensitive, funny and fun. He valued justice, honor and integrity. He had a radiant smile, and his laughter filled a room. He dearly loved his family and friends, as we dearly love him.
Bob, Dad: Thank you for showing us how to live and love. We miss you. We love you. We always, always will.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lily Lange (née Kennedy), of Asbury; two daughters, Lindsey (Chris) Diedrich, of Denver, and Chelsey (Sean) Lange Hunter of Avon, CO; two grandsons, Cole and William Diedrich, of Denver, and baby Hunter due in June 2021; four sisters, Laurie (David) Hinshaw, of Woodstock, GA, Libby (Leonard) Decker, of Dubuque, Ann Mottaz, of Des Moines, and Mary Sue (Dave) Crabtree, of Des Moines; his mother-in-law, May Lou Kennedy, of Epworth; in-laws, Jean (Steve) Ernst, of Dubuque, Mary Lou Graham, of Kingston, Ontario, Daniel Kennedy, of Dubuque, Linda (Kevin) Goerdt, of Epworth, Lori (Phil) Kramer, of Epworth, Robert (Rianne) Kennedy, of Dubuque and Thomas Kennedy, of Cedar Rapids; two sisters-in-law, Rae Ann Kennedy and Val Kennedy, both of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Midge Lange; father-in-law, Jack Kennedy; sister-in-law, Nancy Kennedy; and four brothers-in-law, Jack, Mike and Jim Kennedy, and Bill Graham.
In lieu of flowers, The Bob Lange Fireman’s Support Fund has been established to the Local Union #25, Dubuque Firefighters’ Association. Memorials in honor of Lt. Bob Lange can be sent to the support fund via PayPal at dbq.Local25@gmail.com or to Bob Lange Firemen’s Support Fund, Dubuque Professional Firefighters Local 25, PO Box 1624, Dubuque, IA 52001-1624.
Bob’s family thanks his friends, Chris Miller, Marty Fitzpatrick, and Rick Steines, for their assistance in arranging the support fund.
Regarding services: Please know that Bob took COVID-19 precautions seriously. He understood the risk and we are confident he would (and we, his family, do) understand if you must send your condolences from the safety of your home. We intend on arranging a Celebration of Life as soon as we can safely gather, which can’t happen soon enough.
Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Monday November 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Due to the statewide mask mandate, masks are required in the funeral home. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are otherwise unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Bob’s family.
The Memorial Service for Bob will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
