David John Ostrander Sr., 79, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his honey love and family at his home.
Visitation will be from 1 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Ostrander will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
David was born on September 22, 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Carl and Hilda (Moore) Ostrander. On December 29, 1973, he married Mary V. Grotjohn at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
He graduated from Loras Academy in 1958.
He worked for Interstate Power and retired with his disability and then became Mr. Mom to his children.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, I.B.E.W. Local 263, as well as the Teamsters #421, Dubuque Boat Club and St. Vincent de Paul. He was the 39th heart transplant recipient in Iowa City, back on July 24, 1990, and had a kidney transplant in September 2012. He also was a member of the Transplant Support Group, the Iowa State Organ Procurement Association, and the anxiously awaiting the organ transplant support group in Iowa City.
Survivors include his honey love, Mary; six daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Kohl, of Dubuque, Kristina (Kenneth) Klinkhammer, of Durango, Karen (Steve) McConnell, of Dubuque, Kim (Dennis) Einspahr, of Clinton, Michele (Matt) Swanson, of Stillman Valley, Ill., and Kathryn (Joshua) Ostrander-Krier, of Dubuque; two sons, Donald (Debra) Ostrander, of Des Moines, and Daniel (Kristie) Ostrander, of Asbury; and daughter-in-law, Sue Ostrander, of Greensboro, N.C.. He was “Papa Bear” to 32 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one brother, Michael (Elaine) Ostrander, of Potosi, Wis.; two sisters, Linda Moscoso, of Dubuque, and Nancy (Terry) Nix, of Wisconsin; one half-brother, Carl Ostrander Jr., of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Hilda Kuennen; his grandmother, Mary Moore; and a son, David Ostrander Jr.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica and the University of Iowa Transplant team for all their and concern and Carol Laxton for her 29 1/2 years of support.
