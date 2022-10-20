MENOMINEE, Ill. — John B. Timmerman, 75, of Menominee, IL, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, at ProMedica Health Care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 — 10:15 a.m. on Friday at Nativity BVM Church.
John was born on October 24, 1946, at Hazel Green, WI, the son of Benedict J. “Bennie” and Cecilia M. (Tranel) Timmerman. He enjoyed farming and worked for several different farmers. John loved a good game of euchre and enjoyed watching TV and listening to Country Music.
He was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and its Holy Name Society.
Surviving are his close friends, the John & Shirley Middendorf family; his aunt, Colleen Timmerman-Thiltgen (Cy); his cousins, Rita Glasgow, Richard (Janet) Sullivan, Bob (Bobbi) Timmerman, Jim (Barb) Timmerman, Dan (Ruth) Timmerman, Randy (Tina) Timmerman and Mike (Dori Ann) Timmerman; and his many friends, nurses, and employees at ProMedica.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Arletta, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials may be given to Nativity BVM Parish.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ProMedica for the care and compassion shown to John T over the years and to Hospice of Dubuque.
