Mr. Jude Thomas “Bubba” Brashaw, dedicated father, uncle and grandfather, left his earthly body to begin his next journey on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. Jude touched so many in his full life of 72 years. A celebration of life will be held to share in the memory of Jude, details of arrangements will follow shortly with notice being published in the Telegraph Herald and online.
Born in Key West, he was a lifelong resident of the Dubuque area. Jude loved summers with his family, but hated the snow, often exclaiming “you can’t shovel sunshine.” Jude also loved competitive sports, excelling in tennis, baseball, golf and darts, having started the dart league at his Dubuque bar, “The Finale.” Jude enjoyed a taste for smooth jazz, was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed comfortably simple moments. Jude excelled at chasing girls in his younger days, and having the goofiest sense of humor and being the best grandfather in his older days.
While attending High School at Wahlert, Jude worked at Trenkle’s Butcher shop in Dubuque and at the Dubuque Pack while putting himself through college at Loras, where he was a proud alumnus. Jude enjoyed working the family business at Iowa Engineering Company along with other family members including his father, and beloved brother Gus. Jude also spent time working in the oil industry and eventually retired from a long tenure at Dubuque’s Rite Hite.
Surviving are his children, Jeremy Brashaw, of Denver, CO, Kari Brashaw (Rob Leick), of Dubuque, Kelli (James) King, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Madyson, Cameron, Eli and Dawson, of Dubuque; Siblings, John “B” (Sara) Brashaw, of Chattanooga, TN, Jeanne (Jim) Delasandro, of Oak Park, Ill., Maury (Bette) Brashaw, of Surprise, AZ; and many nieces & nephews whom he loved dearly and who likewise loved his smile and dedication to fun times.
Jude is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eleanor (Cashman) Brashaw; brothers, Carl and Paul “Gus” Brashaw; sister-in-law, Kathy Brashaw; and nephew, Jim “John” Delasandro.
The family would like to extend a very grateful thank-you to the Dubuque Hospice team for all the care, laughter, kindness and concern they brought Jude. Their involvement made a world of difference to Jude’s quality of life in his last days.