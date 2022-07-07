POTOSI, Wis. — Vernetta L. Turner, 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at the VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. The family is asking people to wear the color blue, Vernetta’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Vernetta Turner Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Vernetta was born on July 23, 1938 in Harrison Twp, Grant County, the daughter of Henry and Evelyn (Nihles) Reuter. She was united in marriage to Keith E. Turner on June 14, 1958 in Burton, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2017. Vernetta was a licensed beautician and worked at the Lancaster Care Center, Lancaster, for many years. She was also a bus driver, worked for H&R Block for many tax seasons in Platteville and Lancaster, and Lynch’s locker plant, as well as cleaning and working at the front desk at the Dickeyville motels. She later worked at Swiss Colony for 15 years in IT until she retired. She enjoyed music, especially country music, where she was a big Eddie Rabbitt fan, seeing him over a 100 times in concert, where she was on a first name basis with him. She also enjoyed the Beach Boys and Neil Diamond. She was an avid photogragpher taking 1000’s of pictures including weddings. For many years Keith and Vernetta square danced. She liked her time at the “boat”, playing cards, euchre, pit, and uno. She enjoyed playing domino’s with her dear friends, Jean and Dale Bird.
She is survived by her four children, Rhonda (Gene) Robbins, Shirley (Richard) Krajnik, Kevin Turner and Kurt (Dee) Turner; 13 grandchildren, Ashley (Ben Maier) Robbins, Taylor (Mary Luchsinger) Robbins, Wesley Robbins, Shelby (Dylan Klinger) Robbins, Nick (Jess) Kittoe, Krysta Kittoe, Denali and Zach Krajnik, Brandon (LeAnn) Turner, Briana (Zenen Atlahua Flores) Turner, Kami (Jarred Duprey) Turner, Brooke and Austin Turner; 12 great-grandchildren, Nathanial, Madison and Benjamin Kittoe, Kennedy, Ayvah and Harper Duprey, Alijah, Zayd and Aa Robbins, Bryson Turner, Ariana and Leo Atlahua Turner; sister, WilmaJean Langmeier; sisters and brother-in-law, Bev Fritz and Jack (Donnalene) Turner; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, parents, granddaughter, Kallie Robbins, sisters, Emmogene Ludlum and Angeline Wedige, and brothers, Gerald and Henry Reuter, Jr.
The family would like to extend a special THANKS to Park Place, Platteville, Stonehill Health Center and especially Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care given these past few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.